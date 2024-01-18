en English
Luxembourg

EIB Seeks Operational Compliance Monitoring Officer for Luxembourg HQ

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:13 am EST


The European Investment Bank (EIB), the bank of the European Union, has announced an open position for an (Associate) Operational Compliance Monitoring Officer. This role falls under its Portfolio Management and Monitoring Directorate (PMM), based in the Luxembourg headquarters. The position is a full-time, temporary role, categorized as grade 4/5. It is a one-year term contract without the possibility of extension or conversion.

Role and Responsibilities

The selected candidate will shoulder substantial responsibilities. These will predominantly revolve around supporting the Directorate in executing compliance-related duties. This mandate includes monitoring compliance throughout the client lifecycle to identify both existing and emerging risks. The PMM Division is entrusted with overseeing counterparties and contracts, managing distressed transactions, and devising financial monitoring guidelines to protect EIB’s financial interests and reputation.

Team Collaboration and Reporting

The hired individual will report directly to the Head of Unit, collaborating closely with colleagues, subject matter experts, and the Group Risk and Compliance Directorate. The role offers an opportunity to work in a diverse environment, fostering camaraderie and team spirit.

Language Proficiency and Equal Opportunity

For future career development within the EIB, proficiency in English and French is considered essential, although French is not a mandatory requirement for hiring. The EIB is a staunch believer in equal opportunity, encouraging all qualified candidates to apply. The bank extends its support for relocation and offers accommodations for applicants with specific needs.

Luxembourg
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

