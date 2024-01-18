en English
Luxembourg

Banque Raiffeisen Donates €30,000 to Six Charities in a Show of Philanthropy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Banque Raiffeisen, the esteemed cooperative bank of Luxembourg, has once again affirmed its commitment to social responsibility by generously donating €30,000 spread across six different charities based within the country. This grand gesture of philanthropy took place in Leudelange, where prominent members of the bank’s Management Board were present, including Chairman Laurent Zahles and board members Jean-Louis Barbier, Georges Heinrich, Eric Peyer, and Sandrine De Vuyst.

Making a Difference: A Breakdown of the Donations

Each charity was granted an equal contribution of €5,000, aimed at bolstering their respective causes. The beneficiaries of this compassionate act include a diverse range of organizations, each championing different, but equally crucial, societal concerns.

The Association nationale des Victimes de la Route asbl, dedicated to providing support for traffic accident victims, is one of the six recipients. Aide aux Enfants Handicapés et Défavorisés de Luxembourg, an organization committed to assisting mentally and physically handicapped and disadvantaged children, is also among the beneficiaries.

Fondation Stëftung Hëllef Doheem, which provides personal assistance and care aimed at promoting home care and patient autonomy, is another recipient of the donation. So too is Christoffel Blannemissioun (Fondation CBM), a foundation working relentlessly to prevent avoidable blindness and integrate disabled individuals in developing countries.

The final recipient is the Luxembourg Paralympic Committee asbl (LPC), an organization that supports disabled athletes and promotes accessible sport within Luxembourg.

A Statement of Solidarity

In acknowledging the unwavering dedication and commitment of these charities, Banque Raiffeisen has sent a clear message of solidarity. The bank’s action indicates a strong commitment to aiding those in distress and illuminates their belief in the power of humanitarian work. This philanthropic act is a reflection of the bank’s ethos, which includes fostering an active role in the social and solidarity-based fabric of Luxembourg.

Banking with a Heart

Banque Raiffeisen’s continued philanthropic efforts make it more than just a financial institution. It’s a bank with a heart and a conscious, one that understands the importance of investing in society and not just in businesses. This act of generosity is a glowing testament to their commitment to the charitable, social, and humanitarian sectors, and a beacon of their dedication to making a difference.

