Lunar New Year Celebrations in New Malden: A Beacon of Unity for North and South Koreans

In the heart of London, nestled within its vibrant suburb New Malden, the Lunar New Year celebrations have become a beacon of unity for North and South Koreans. For North Korean defectors like Min Jung Park, these festivities evoke poignant memories of loved ones left behind in North Korea.
A Festival of Unity Amidst Political Divide
As the Lunar New Year descends on New Malden, a unique tableau unfolds. Despite the political divisions that separate North and South Korea, shared cultural traditions and language serve as a bridge, bringing the two communities together. This unity is perhaps most palpable during the Lunar New Year celebrations, where North and South Koreans come together to honor their ancestors and indulge in traditional food.
Min Jung Park, a North Korean defector, recalls the bittersweet emotions that surface during this time. "I remember my family, my brothers and sisters," she says, her voice tinged with a profound longing. Yi Young Choi, another defector, shares similar sentiments. "I think about my siblings in North Korea all the time," she admits, her thoughts lingering on the loved ones she was forced to leave behind.
Despite the infrequent mingling of North and South Korean communities in personal life, the Lunar New Year event organized by the Korean Culture and Art Centre in New Malden serves as a powerful catalyst for unity.
The Role of Tradition in Breaking Down Barriers
"Our traditions are crucial in breaking down barriers," emphasizes Hyunsu Yim, chairman of the Korean Culture and Art Centre. His words resonate deeply as North and South Koreans gather to celebrate the Lunar New Year, engaging in customary rituals and savoring traditional delicacies.
In North Korea, despite food shortages, families would congregate to pay respects to their ancestors and partake in a traditional meal during the Lunar New Year. This shared cultural heritage transcends political boundaries, providing a common ground for North and South Koreans living in New Malden.