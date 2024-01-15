Lovello Ice-Cream's Expansion Plans Hampered by Dollar Shortage

Plagued by a dollar shortage in the banking sector, Lovello Ice-Cream, a flagship brand of Taufika Foods and Lovello Ice-Cream PLC, is grappling with delays in its business expansion plans. The company, which raised a substantial Tk30 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) around three years ago, is struggling to open letters of credit (LC) for importing capital machinery and freezers. Consequently, a significant chunk of the raised funds, to the tune of Tk4.32 crore, remains unutilized.

Extended Deadline for Fund Utilization

As of June 2023, Lovello has expended Tk25.67 crore, leaving a considerable amount earmarked primarily for capital machinery and freezers procurement untouched. The company, having previously secured an extension until January 2024, is now seeking an additional year-long extension to January 2025 to fully utilize the IPO funds. This extension request was approved by shareholders at the annual general meeting (AGM), following a decision made by the board of directors in October of the previous year.

Underperformance in Financials

According to the prospectus, the IPO funds were intended to be deployed within 24 months post-approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and operations from the expansion plans were to commence six months after fund utilization. However, three years post-funding, only partial procurement of the planned acquisitions has been achieved, casting a shadow over the company's financial performance. In the fiscal year 2023 (FY23), Lovello's revenue and net profit both took a hit, with a 1.73% drop in revenue to Tk94.36 crore and a 13% decrease in net profit to Tk10.52 crore.

Challenging Market Conditions

The downturn is largely attributed to escalating input costs, volatility in the foreign currency market, and difficulties in importing raw materials. These factors have collectively pushed up production costs, resulting in reduced profits. Despite these challenges, Lovello declared a 10% cash dividend for shareholders, albeit down from the 12% payout in the previous fiscal year. In the first quarter of FY23-24, the company experienced a further slump, with a 33% fall in revenue to Tk21.89 crore and a 43% decrease in profit to Tk2.69 crore. The share price of Lovello has been languishing at the floor price of Tk37.90 for more than six months, reflecting the persistent hardships the company is encountering.