Love Knows No Boundaries: Niamh and David's Heartwarming Cavan Wedding

In a heartwarming homecoming, Cavan natives Niamh McEntee and David Hyland, who have called Dubai home since 2018, exchanged vows in Arva's Sacred Heart Church. Niamh, the deputy general area sales manager for Nissan Middle East, and David, a sports turf project manager for Zayed Sports City Abu Dhabi, celebrated their union surrounded by 300 guests from around the globe.

A Love Story Born in Sligo

The couple's journey began during the 2011 Sligo RAG Week. Their connection was undeniable, and they grew inseparable. David, in a romantic gesture, proposed during a staycation at the Rixos Hotel in Abu Dhabi in 2021. As they embarked on their new chapter, the couple decided to return to their roots for their nuptials.

A Fairytale Wedding in the Heart of Cavan

Niamh stunned in a custom Patrick Casey gown, while David and the groomsmen donned suits from Suited and Booted and Karlos Conlon Menswear. The reception at Virginia Park Lodge showcased exquisite floral arrangements by Bouquets2Banquets and live music by Natalie Turner and Seany Gavin and the Supernovas. The wedding album included a special photo of their newly purchased site, symbolizing their intention to build a forever home in their beloved hometown.

A Global Celebration

The wedding brought together 300 guests from around the world, highlighting the couple's far-reaching connections. Among the attendees was Niamh's grandmother, Chris Hourican, who witnessed the joyous union of her granddaughter and David.

Following the wedding, Niamh and David embarked on a memorable honeymoon, exploring the enchanting landscapes of Italy and Bali. As they return to their life in Dubai, they carry with them cherished memories of their Cavan celebration and the anticipation of building their future on Irish soil.