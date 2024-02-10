Lorraine Shore Sworn In as New Undersheriff and Director of Emergency Management

Lorraine Shore, a seasoned Clallam County Sheriff's Deputy, was sworn in as the new Undersheriff and Director of Emergency Management on February 10, 2024. This appointment follows the retirement of Ron Cameron, who dedicated 38 years of service to the department.

A Journey through Law Enforcement

Shore embarked on her law enforcement career in 1992 with the Anchorage Police Department. Her commitment to service led her to the Clallam County Sheriff's Office in 2009, where she has held various roles, including patrol and detective work.

During her tenure, Shore has been instrumental in implementing several impactful programs for the sheriff's office. These initiatives include Project Lifesaver, Neighborhood Watch, Safety for Seniors, and the establishment of social media accounts to enhance community engagement.

New Role, Same Passion

As the newly appointed Undersheriff, Shore will be tasked with planning, directing, managing, and overseeing the activities and operations of the sheriff's office. Her extensive experience in Emergency Management, having served as a Type 3 Incident Management Team member and Planning Section Chief with the Municipality of Anchorage Emergency Management Division, makes her an ideal fit for this role.

Sheriff Brian King expressed his confidence in Shore's ability to lead and serve the community. "Lorraine's dedication, experience, and leadership skills make her the perfect choice for this position," he said. "We are fortunate to have her as part of our team."

A Legacy of Service Continues

Shore succeeds Ron Cameron, who retired in December after nearly four decades of service. His retirement marked the end of an era, but his legacy lives on through the dedicated men and women who continue to serve Clallam County.

With Shore at the helm, the community can expect a continued commitment to safety, integrity, and innovation. As she embarks on this new chapter, she carries with her not only the responsibility of her new role but also the pride of continuing a tradition of excellence within the Clallam County Sheriff's Office.

In her own words, "I am honored and humbled by this appointment. I look forward to working with our dedicated team to ensure the safety and well-being of our community."

As Lorraine Shore steps into her new role, she brings with her a wealth of experience, a passion for service, and a commitment to upholding the values of the Clallam County Sheriff's Office. The community watches with anticipation as she takes on this challenging yet rewarding responsibility.

In the footsteps of those who came before her, Shore continues the journey of service and dedication to the people of Clallam County.