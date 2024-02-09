Longstone Hall: A Blend of Modern Elegance and Timeless Charm in the Peak District

Longstone Hall, an illustrious Georgian-era country house nestled in the heart of the Peak District, has recently been unveiled on the market with a seven-figure guide price. This Grade II listed mansion, dating back to the mid-1700s, boasts eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and four reception rooms, sprawling across an impressive 6,777 square feet. Encompassed by over 12 acres of private land, the property includes a sweeping driveway, verdant fields, and ample parking space.

A Blend of Modern Elegance and Timeless Charm

Longstone Hall's allure lies in its seamless fusion of contemporary design with traditional aesthetics, resulting in a breathtaking estate that exudes warmth and sophistication. The property's grandeur is further accentuated by its setting in the quaint rural village of Great Longstone, just a stone's throw away from the charming market town of Bakewell.

The expansive accommodation offers flexibility and versatility, making it an ideal residence for those seeking a harmonious blend of luxury and comfort. The estate agent, Fisher German, has described this 'most impressive' property as a 'rarely available' opportunity for potential buyers to own a piece of history in one of England's most picturesque regions.

A Piece of History in the Peak District

Steeped in history, Longstone Hall's rich past is evident in its meticulously preserved period features, which include exquisite fireplaces, ornate cornicing, and intricate plasterwork. These elements coexist harmoniously with modern amenities, ensuring that the property remains both functional and visually stunning.

The eight bedrooms are generously proportioned, each offering a unique charm and character. The master suite features a lavish en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe, providing a private sanctuary for the homeowners. The remaining bedrooms are equally inviting, with their individual design touches and stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Embracing the Great Outdoors

Longstone Hall's extensive grounds offer a wealth of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts. The property's 12 acres of private land encompass rolling green fields, mature trees, and well-maintained gardens, providing a serene backdrop for the historic mansion.

In addition to the beautifully landscaped gardens, the estate also features a large pond, a charming summerhouse, and a substantial detached double garage with a workshop and storage space. These thoughtful additions ensure that Longstone Hall caters to the needs of modern living while retaining its timeless appeal.

Potential buyers interested in Longstone Hall are advised to contact the selling agent, Fisher German, or the developer directly for information regarding Energy Performance Certificates and Inspections. The average broadband speed at the property, as provided by Decision Technologies Limited, is also available upon request.

As Longstone Hall enters a new chapter in its storied history, it presents an unparalleled opportunity for a discerning buyer to own a piece of England's architectural heritage. With its stunning surroundings, expansive accommodation, and seamless blend of modern elegance and timeless charm, Longstone Hall is truly a rare gem in the picturesque Peak District.