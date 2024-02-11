Local Pub Rallies for Patron with ALS in Quaint British Columbia Town

In the quaint town of Shuswap, British Columbia, a beloved local pub is rallying around one of its own. On February 18, The Copper Island Pub will host a silent auction to raise funds for Chris Auber, a longtime patron diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

A Community's Call to Arms

The fundraiser is the brainchild of Dawson Macmullin, the pub's owner, who felt compelled to help after learning about Auber's diagnosis. "Chris has always been a regular here," Macmullin said. "When we found out he had ALS, we knew we had to do something." The event will feature donations from local businesses, with all proceeds going to support Auber and his family during this challenging time.

Auber, 63, and his wife, Ruth, have been married for 36 years. Together, they have four daughters and eight grandchildren. Born in Singapore, Auber moved to the UK, where he met Ruth. After years of living abroad, the couple settled in Sorrento, BC, with plans to visit Auber's birthplace. However, ALS has since limited Auber's mobility, making travel difficult.

A Dream Deferred

ALS, often referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, affects approximately 2 in 100,000 people worldwide, according to the ALS Society of Canada. With no known cure, patients face a devastating decline in physical abilities, eventually losing the ability to walk, speak, and breathe.

For Auber, the diagnosis has put their travel plans on hold indefinitely. "We've always wanted to go back to Singapore," Ruth said. "But now, we're just taking things one day at a time."

A Beacon of Hope

Despite the grim prognosis, the Auber family remains hopeful, thanks in large part to the outpouring of support from their community. Macmullin is optimistic that the fundraiser will help ease the burden on Auber and his family, allowing them to focus on making the most of their time together.

"We're hoping to raise as much money as possible," Macmullin said. "But more than that, we want Chris and Ruth to know that they're not alone in this fight."

In the face of adversity, the people of Shuswap have come together to support one of their own, demonstrating the power of community and the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

As the silent auction approaches, the Auber family looks forward to reuniting with friends and neighbors at The Copper Island Pub, a place that has become more than just their local watering hole. It's a symbol of hope, resilience, and the enduring bonds of community.

