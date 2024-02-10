Liverpool's Imagine That! Hosts Pirates Revenge Event this February Half-Term

Ahoy, Mateys! Liverpool's Imagine That! Transforms into a Pirate's Haven this February Half-Term

The science and discovery center, Imagine That!, located just 30 minutes from Wirral, invites young buccaneers to embark on a swashbuckling adventure during the February half-term. The Pirates Revenge event promises a treasure trove of activities for children aged 10 and under, blending education and entertainment in true piratical fashion.

A Pirate's Paradise

Imagine That! boasts four distinct zones, each offering unique experiences for budding scientists and adventurers alike. The Imagination Village, Artbeatz, Bright Sparks, and the Slime Factory cater to various interests and curiosity levels.

During the Pirates Revenge event, the center will be awash with pirate-themed activities. Children can participate in arts and crafts workshops, creating their own pirate paraphernalia and engaging in "sea snot slime" making sessions. Aspiring cabin boys and girls can even learn to craft buccaneer bath bombs in captivating workshops.

Science Meets the High Seas

The Pirates Revenge event aims to make learning about science as exciting as discovering buried treasure. Visitors can enjoy science busking workshops led by the knowledgeable professors Popabubblov and Lightbody. These experts will guide young minds through interactive experiments, demonstrating that the world of science is as thrilling and unpredictable as the seven seas.

All Hands on Deck!

The Pirates Revenge event will set sail on weekends and every day during the February half-term. The three-hour journey can be boarded by securing tickets in advance. Don't miss this opportunity to embark on an unforgettable voyage of discovery at Imagine That!

As the February half-term approaches, Imagine That! prepares to hoist the Jolly Roger and welcome young adventurers to a world of pirate-themed fun and learning. With a range of activities designed to engage and educate, the Pirates Revenge event promises a memorable experience for children and their families. So, gather your crew, and set a course for Liverpool's Imagine That! this February half-term.