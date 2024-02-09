Live in a Midcentury Masterpiece: Richard Neutra's Taylor House Now Available for Rent

In the Whiting Woods neighborhood of Glendale, Los Angeles, a midcentury gem designed by the revered architect Richard Neutra is now available for rent. After undergoing a painstaking three-year restoration by its current owner, the Taylor House beckons, inviting its future tenants to experience the seamless interplay of nature and design.

The Architectural Crown Jewel

The Taylor House, built in the early 1960s, stands as a testament to Neutra's architectural prowess. With its two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and open-concept living space, the single-story residence spans 1,477 square feet. The house features cork floors, built-in mahogany cabinetry, and expansive glass windows that blur the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living.

The restoration process preserved Neutra's original design, which focused on integrating the indoors with the natural surroundings. The kitchen, for example, boasts restored Frigidaire appliances and mahogany cabinets, while the primary bedroom's bathroom features vintage chrome fixtures and intricate tiles.

Modern amenities, such as a full-size laundry area, HVAC system, two-car carport, and an alarm system, have been thoughtfully incorporated into the space. Outdoor areas, including a patio and a flat grassy area, provide ample opportunities for relaxation and entertainment.

A Haven Nestled in Nature

Situated within the northeast border of the Verdugo Mountains Open Space Preserve, the Taylor House offers its residents a serene escape from the bustling city life. The preserve, spanning over 1,700 acres, boasts hiking trails, picnic areas, and breathtaking views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

This prime location allows residents to enjoy the best of both worlds – easy access to dining, shopping, and institutions like JPL, Caltech, and Art Center, as well as a tranquil retreat in the heart of nature.

A Modern Embrace of Timeless Design

The Taylor House's current owner has lovingly restored this architectural treasure, ensuring that Neutra's vision lives on for future generations. By preserving the home's original design and incorporating modern amenities, the owner has created a space that is both timeless and comfortable.

For $10,000 per month, the Taylor House offers a unique opportunity to experience the interplay of nature and design, all while living in a piece of architectural history.

As the sun filters through the large glass windows, casting patterns on the cork floors, and as the verdant surroundings envelop the home, one cannot help but feel a sense of awe and gratitude for the enduring beauty of the Taylor House.

In a world that often values the new and the fleeting, the Taylor House stands as a reminder of the importance of preserving our architectural heritage. It is a testament to the power of design to inspire, comfort, and connect us to the natural world.

For those who choose to call the Taylor House their home, they will not only be renting a property but also embracing a timeless design that invites them to live in harmony with nature.

As the sun sets over the Verdugo Mountains, painting the sky in hues of orange and pink, the Taylor House comes alive, offering its residents a front-row seat to the beauty of nature – a beauty that is both fleeting and eternal.

In the heart of Los Angeles, the Taylor House, a midcentury gem designed by Richard Neutra, awaits its next chapter. With its seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, modern amenities, and breathtaking views, the house invites its future tenants to become a part of its enduring legacy.