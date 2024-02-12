Little Dot Studios and S4C Join Forces to Amplify Welsh Language and Culture on YouTube

In a landmark collaboration, London-based Little Dot Studios, an All3Media company, has teamed up with Welsh public broadcaster S4C to bring Welsh language and culture to the global stage. The partnership kicks off on February 12, 2024, with Little Dot Studios leveraging its expertise in digital content to boost S4C's YouTube presence, engagement, and revenue.

A Digital Alliance

Aimed at introducing popular S4C brands and talent to new audiences, the partnership will feature a mix of fresh content and existing shows. Little Dot Studios is not only bolstering the broadcaster's digital presence but also playing a pivotal role in promoting Welsh language and culture on international platforms.

Expanding the Network

The collaboration comes on the heels of Little Dot Studios' recent expansion of its owned-and-operated network with the launch of 10 new digital broadcast channels. Among them are Real Detectives, Wild Waters, and Big Ships! – all designed to tap into cross-over areas of interest and attract diverse audiences.

Maximizing Revenue and Reach

With over 20,000 hours of long-form content licensed from distributors like Blue Ant Media and Off The Fence, Little Dot Studios is poised to maximize revenue opportunities for its partners. By employing data-driven strategies, the company is increasing the reach of its owned-and-operated network and delivering engaging content to viewers worldwide.

As Little Dot Studios and S4C join forces, the digital landscape for Welsh language and culture is set to transform. This partnership will not only amplify the reach of Welsh content but also serve as a testament to the power of collaboration in today's interconnected world.

