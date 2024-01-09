en English
Climate & Environment

Wood Thilsted Spearheads Offshore Wind Site Ground Modelling in Lithuania

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:45 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Wood Thilsted, a reputable consultancy firm, has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to model the ground and design the foundation concept for an offshore wind site in Lithuania. The project, undertaken on behalf of Ignitis Renewables, a prominent regional developer, is set to span throughout the year 2024. The assignment encompasses the creation of a definitive site ground model, providing essential support to the geotechnical campaign, and conducting various comprehensive foundation concept assessments.

Complex Challenges and Innovative Solutions

The extensive list of assessments includes meticulous structural design, corrosion protection, and geotechnical interpretation. Wood Thilsted is no newcomer to this project, having previously made significant contributions during the desk study phase preceding the auction. The initiation of this project sees Wood Thilsted capitalizing on its vast experience in the Baltic Sea region. This region is notorious for its intricate geotechnical conditions, corrosive environments, and the occurrence of sea ice, challenges that set it apart from other offshore wind markets.

Building on Expertise and Experience

Vanrisch McLean, the Geophysics and Survey Director at Wood Thilsted, voiced his enthusiasm about the pioneer project in the Baltic states. He emphasized the team’s proficiency in utilizing site survey data to its maximum potential, backed by their profound comprehension of geophysical and geotechnical subtleties and a strong history of successful foundation design.

A Milestone for Lithuania’s Energy Sector

This venture is perceived as a monumental step towards introducing offshore wind energy to Lithuania. It’s an endeavor that not only harnesses the power of the wind but also symbolizes a significant stride towards renewable energy, preparing Lithuania for a more sustainable future. As the project unfolds throughout 2024, all eyes will be on Wood Thilsted and Ignitis Renewables as they navigate the complex terrains of the Baltic Sea, making history in the world of renewable energy.

Climate & Environment Energy Lithuania
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

