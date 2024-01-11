en English
Voices from the Past: Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up' Revives Lost Stories of Jewish Teens

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Voices from the Past: Ken Krimstein’s ‘When I Grow Up’ Revives Lost Stories of Jewish Teens

In 2017, a remarkable discovery was made in the cellar of a Lithuanian church. A collection of autobiographical stories, penned by Jewish teenagers in the 1930s, offered a rare glimpse into their lives, hopes, dreams, and fears during a time when the specter of the Nazi regime hovered menacingly over Europe. These narratives, lost and forgotten for decades, were stumbled upon by Ken Krimstein, a cartoonist renowned for his work with The New Yorker.

From Discovery to Inspiration

Krimstein felt an overwhelming connection to these narratives. Their authenticity and historical significance stirred him deeply. Compelled by this profound resonance, Krimstein embarked on a journey to Vilnius, seeking to read the accounts firsthand. This experience set the stage for the creation of his graphic novel, ‘When I Grow Up’.

Reviving Lost Voices

Recently released in French as ‘Vivre’, the novel aims to bring these lost voices of Jewish youth to a contemporary audience. It presents a poignant snapshot of history on the brink of World War II. Krimstein’s work is more than just a revival of the teenagers’ stories. It is a tribute to their lives, an attempt to preserve their legacy, and a call to remember their struggles and dreams amid the looming threat of a war that would alter their world forever.

A Dialogue with History

In a recent interview with FRANCE 24’s Gavin Lee on the program Perspective, Krimstein shared his motivations and the process of translating these historical accounts into a graphic format. The release of ‘When I Grow Up’ in French signifies a broader reach for these important stories, inviting more readers to connect with the personal accounts of a generation whose future was uncertain in the face of impending war.

Krimstein’s novel serves as a poignant reminder of the human element that underlies historical events, evoking the dreams and fears of a generation on the edge of a cataclysm. As the narratives of these Jewish teenagers from the 1930s reach a wider audience, their voices echo through the decades, illuminating a pivotal moment in history and reminding us of the enduring power of storytelling.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

