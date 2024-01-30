Virtualware Expands into Brazil with GE21 Realidade Virtual; Medicinos Bankas Sells Head Office

Virtualware, a company at the forefront of virtual reality solutions, has announced a significant strategic partnership with GE21 Realidade Virtual, a Brazilian firm renowned for its virtual reality expertise. The collaboration aims to bolster the presence of Virtualware's enterprise virtual reality platform, VIROO, in Brazil, marking a crucial expansion into the burgeoning Brazilian market.

The partnership agreement signifies a concentrated effort to amplify the reach of VIROO, particularly within the mining, geosciences, and engineering sectors. GE21 Realidade Virtual, a company with over a decade of experience, will bring its specialized knowledge to the table as it joins Virtualware's Partner Programme.

The alliance was unveiled last October at CBCENF, the largest annual nursing event in Latin America, held in João Pessoa, Brazil. The event served as a platform to showcase VIROO and demonstrate the potential benefits of employing VR in medical training.

