en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Roberta Metsola Honored with Prestigious Award for Contributions to European Unity

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Roberta Metsola Honored with Prestigious Award for Contributions to European Unity

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has been awarded Lithuania’s prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas. The honor is in recognition of Metsola’s exceptional contributions to European unity, her role in enhancing democracy, and her relentless efforts in upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Metsola’s Work Recognised

The European Parliament President was also bestowed the Freedom Prize of the Republic of Lithuania on behalf of the European Parliament, for its consolidated efforts in bolstering democracy and human rights. In an act of altruism, the Parliament declined the accompanying cash prize, instead requesting it be used for a cause supporting freedom.

Symbol of Shared Principles

The award ceremony held in Lithuania, a member state of the European Union, was attended by prominent individuals and representatives from various EU member states. This event underscores the shared principles within the EU and the importance of Metsola’s work in shaping and promoting policies that align with these values.

A Pledge to Continue

In receiving the Grand Cross, Metsola expressed gratitude to Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nausėda, and the people of Lithuania. She also restated her commitment to the very values that the award represents, pledging to continue her work in fostering European solidarity and cooperation. This award is not just a recognition of Metsola’s past efforts, but an encouragement for her continued role in uniting Europe and strengthening democratic values.

0
Europe Lithuania
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
13 mins ago
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
In the heart of Kaunas Žalgiris Arena, a historic moment unfolded on the polished ice as the Lithuanian pair, Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevičius, skated into the annals of figure skating glory. The European Figure Skating Championships bore witness to their breathtaking free dance performance that etched a new personal best — a magnificent score
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
34 mins ago
Guardiola Lauds De Bruyne's Return, Highlights New Talent Bobb
How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions
45 mins ago
How Europe Continues to Purchase Russian Oil Indirectly Amid Sanctions
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
13 mins ago
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
25 mins ago
Jersey's Postal Service at a Crossroads: Navigating Change in the Digital Age
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
26 mins ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Persuades Viktor Orban Towards EU Support for Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
1 min
Jacob's Brew Cafe: Brewing Comfort for Cancer Patients
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
3 mins
Iowa Caucuses: The Launchpad of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Primary Race
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
4 mins
Scandal in the RFP: Unnamed MP Implicated in Recurring Stock Thefts
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
5 mins
Lyman and Sonnenberg Take Joint Lead in Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
6 mins
Donald Trump Ordered to Pay The New York Times in Legal Battle
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
6 mins
Tre Hawkins Aims for a Stronger Season: A Focus on Mental Game
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
8 mins
Over-Militarization: Is the West Heading Towards a Soviet-Style Decline?
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
10 mins
Political Tension Rises in Lesotho as Opposition Leader's Security Withdrawn
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
13 mins
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
5 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
7 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
8 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
9 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app