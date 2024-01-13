Roberta Metsola Honored with Prestigious Award for Contributions to European Unity

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, has been awarded Lithuania’s prestigious Grand Cross of the Order of the Lithuanian Grand Duke Gediminas. The honor is in recognition of Metsola’s exceptional contributions to European unity, her role in enhancing democracy, and her relentless efforts in upholding human rights and the rule of law.

Metsola’s Work Recognised

The European Parliament President was also bestowed the Freedom Prize of the Republic of Lithuania on behalf of the European Parliament, for its consolidated efforts in bolstering democracy and human rights. In an act of altruism, the Parliament declined the accompanying cash prize, instead requesting it be used for a cause supporting freedom.

Symbol of Shared Principles

The award ceremony held in Lithuania, a member state of the European Union, was attended by prominent individuals and representatives from various EU member states. This event underscores the shared principles within the EU and the importance of Metsola’s work in shaping and promoting policies that align with these values.

A Pledge to Continue

In receiving the Grand Cross, Metsola expressed gratitude to Lithuanian President, Gitanas Nausėda, and the people of Lithuania. She also restated her commitment to the very values that the award represents, pledging to continue her work in fostering European solidarity and cooperation. This award is not just a recognition of Metsola’s past efforts, but an encouragement for her continued role in uniting Europe and strengthening democratic values.