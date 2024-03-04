Lithuania's Stelmužė Oak, a 1,500-Year-Old Giant, Faces Collapse Due to Faulty Supports

Lithuania's oldest living monument, the Stelmužė Oak, is now teetering on the brink of collapse, raising concerns over its future and safety for visitors. Ramūnas Keršys, a local guide, has highlighted the worsening condition of this ancient tree, attributing its decline to the inadequate support structures installed to steady its branches. Despite its significance as a major tourist attraction in the Zarasai district, the tree's health has deteriorated, posing a risk not just to its survival but also to those who come to marvel at its majesty.

Advertisment

Bureaucratic Challenges and Delayed Actions

At about 1,500 years old, the Stelmužė Oak is not only a natural wonder but also a cherished historical symbol. Its vast trunk spans 3.5 meters, and it stands 23 meters tall, making it a formidable presence. However, the installation of new branch supports has not had the intended protective effect. Instead, according to Keršys, these supports are hastening the oak's decline by failing to stabilize the tree adequately and causing further damage. The situation has prompted the local authorities to request an assessment from the Aukštaitija Protected Territories Directorate, which concluded the support was inadequate. Yet, the State Service for Protected Areas disagreed, leading to a stalemate.

The bureaucratic process and disagreements over the branch support's effectiveness have led to delays in addressing the oak's precarious condition. Simona Burokaitė, an adviser at the Zarasai District Municipality, voiced concerns about the bureaucratic hurdles and the failure to replace the faulty support, despite recognition of its inadequacy. The procurement process for new supports stalled due to a lack of competitive bids, highlighting the challenges in securing the necessary intervention to preserve the oak. This inaction has left the tree in a vulnerable state, with authorities and conservationists scrambling to find a solution.

Advertisment

Urgent Measures Needed

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the State Service for Protected Areas has called for immediate action. Rūta Baškytė, a representative of the service, likened the care needed for the Stelmužė Oak to that of an elderly person, emphasizing the need for careful and prompt intervention. Plans are now underway to draft a technical specification for the work required, followed by a public tender to select a contractor to carry out the necessary conservation efforts. The goal is to stabilize the oak without further delay, ensuring its preservation for future generations.

As the Stelmužė Oak stands on the verge of collapse, the situation underscores the delicate balance between human intervention and natural preservation. The ongoing efforts to save this ancient giant reflect a broader commitment to safeguarding cultural and natural heritage. It serves as a poignant reminder of our responsibility to protect such irreplaceable treasures, ensuring they endure as a testament to history and natural beauty.