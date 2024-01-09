Lithuanian Airports Witness Significant Passenger Growth in 2023

In 2023, Lithuanian Airports marked a significant surge in passenger traffic, with over 6 million passengers passing through their gates. This number signifies a 12 percent increase compared to 2022. Additionally, the number of flights rose by 4.5 percent, surpassing 53 thousand flights for the year. Notably, passenger flows to Western countries in 2023 outpaced pre-pandemic levels, suggesting a shift in aviation patterns. This shift can be attributed largely to the absence of flights to Eastern destinations.

Traditional Air Carriers Expand Operations

Traditional air carriers expanded their operations, with Finnair, Lufthansa, SAS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and LOT Polish Airlines increasing their flight frequencies from Vilnius to various European capitals. This expansion indicates an optimistic outlook for the aviation industry, as it recovers from the pandemic-induced slowdown.

Performance of Kaunas Airport

A notable achievement was the performance of Kaunas Airport, which serviced over 1.3 million passengers, a figure that is 12 percent higher than in 2019. Aviation expert Tomas Zitikis observed targeted growth at Kaunas, Vilnius, and Palanga airports, and anticipates that this upward trend will continue in 2024, further benefiting the country’s economy. Despite the passenger surge, the growth in the number of flights was moderate, attributed to a global shortage of aircraft, a situation expected to persist into the current year.

Leading Passenger Numbers

Vilnius Airport led in passenger numbers with 4.4 million, followed by Kaunas Airport at 1.3 million, and Palanga Airport with 307 thousand passengers. These statistics reflect a promising future for Lithuania’s aviation industry, potentially stimulating further economic growth and development in the country.