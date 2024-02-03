Lithuania Strengthens Ties with Southeast Asia Amid Trade Shift

Lithuania, a nation in northern Europe, is making significant strides towards invigorating its diplomatic and economic ties with the Southeast Asian region. The country's Foreign Minister, Gabrielius Landsbergis, has highlighted this strategic shift, emphasizing Lithuania's commitment to sectors such as electronics, biotechnology, lasers, and renewable energy.

Strengthening Diplomatic Presence

As part of its newly adopted Indo-Pacific strategy, Lithuania is setting up diplomatic outposts in key locations across the region. The country has established embassies in Australia, South Korea, and Singapore, while also opening a trade representative office in Taipei. These moves signify Lithuania's intention to engage more actively with the Indo-Pacific countries and nurture a robust, rules-based global order.

Indo-Pacific Strategy and Action Plan

At the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum held in Brussels, Lithuania presented its first-ever Indo-Pacific Strategy and Action Plan. The strategy's unveiling underscores Lithuania's desire to strengthen its ties with the region and decrease its dependence on China. This move aligns with the broader European Union's efforts to foster closer relationships with Southeast Asia.

Shift in Trade Dynamics

The Lithuanian authorities have noted a marked shift in the country's trade dynamics. While trade with China has seen a decline, exports to other countries in the Indo-Pacific region have been on an upswing. This shift can be attributed to Lithuania's controversial decision to open a Taiwanese representative office in the capital, Vilnius, which has strained relations with China. Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has openly voiced his perspective of viewing China more as a 'strategic adversary' than a partner to the EU, signifying a gradual change in the attitude of EU member countries towards China.