Lithuania Strategically Bolsters Military Capabilities Amid Evolving Security Landscape

On a crisp January morning, Lithuania’s Chief of Defence, General Valdemaras Rupsys, reemphasized Lithuania’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities. A diverse range of weaponry, he said, is essential for the national defence of Lithuania.

Upgrading the Arsenal

General Rupsys specifically highlighted the need for tanks and drones. His remarks underscore the broader strategic considerations of Lithuania as it seeks to ensure its military is well-equipped to handle potential threats. The acquisition of such military assets is part of Lithuania’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defensive posture and maintain its sovereignty in the face of any challenges. The country is currently planning to acquire German Leopard tanks, with a decision expected later this year. The Lithuanian Armed Forces also plan to acquire UAVs, a testament to the increasing importance of drone technology in modern warfare.

NATO and Collective Defence

Due to the former policy of disarmament and the war in Ukraine, both Lithuania and NATO are facing significant gaps in armaments and capabilities. A detailed NATO collective defence plan has been prepared, focusing on land-based capabilities. By 2030, Lithuania plans to create a light infantry division to operate alongside two other NATO divisions in the event of war.

Infrastructure and Future Plans

The country completed the procurement of Boxer infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at the end of 2023, acquiring a total of 89 vehicles and two prototypes. The first phase of Lithuania’s Boxer programme was delayed till mid-2023, and the second phase plans to buy more than 120 additional Boxers. These efforts are part of Lithuania’s planned spending of 200 million euros for Ukraine assistance between 2024-2026, with a focus on demining equipment.