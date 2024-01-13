en English
Lithuania

Lithuania Strategically Bolsters Military Capabilities Amid Evolving Security Landscape

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:09 am EST
Lithuania Strategically Bolsters Military Capabilities Amid Evolving Security Landscape

On a crisp January morning, Lithuania’s Chief of Defence, General Valdemaras Rupsys, reemphasized Lithuania’s commitment to strengthening its military capabilities. A diverse range of weaponry, he said, is essential for the national defence of Lithuania.

Upgrading the Arsenal

General Rupsys specifically highlighted the need for tanks and drones. His remarks underscore the broader strategic considerations of Lithuania as it seeks to ensure its military is well-equipped to handle potential threats. The acquisition of such military assets is part of Lithuania’s ongoing efforts to enhance its defensive posture and maintain its sovereignty in the face of any challenges. The country is currently planning to acquire German Leopard tanks, with a decision expected later this year. The Lithuanian Armed Forces also plan to acquire UAVs, a testament to the increasing importance of drone technology in modern warfare.

NATO and Collective Defence

Due to the former policy of disarmament and the war in Ukraine, both Lithuania and NATO are facing significant gaps in armaments and capabilities. A detailed NATO collective defence plan has been prepared, focusing on land-based capabilities. By 2030, Lithuania plans to create a light infantry division to operate alongside two other NATO divisions in the event of war.

Infrastructure and Future Plans

The country completed the procurement of Boxer infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) at the end of 2023, acquiring a total of 89 vehicles and two prototypes. The first phase of Lithuania’s Boxer programme was delayed till mid-2023, and the second phase plans to buy more than 120 additional Boxers. These efforts are part of Lithuania’s planned spending of 200 million euros for Ukraine assistance between 2024-2026, with a focus on demining equipment.

Lithuania Military
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

