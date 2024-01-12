en English
Lithuania

KTU Researchers Develop Method to Recycle Surgical Masks into Hydrogen-Rich Syngas

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
KTU Researchers Develop Method to Recycle Surgical Masks into Hydrogen-Rich Syngas

Researchers at Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) and the Lithuanian Energy Institute have made a significant stride in sustainable waste management by developing a method to recycle used surgical masks into synthetic gas (syngas) with a high hydrogen content. This breakthrough comes at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the generation of surgical mask waste, posing a serious environmental challenge.

Plasma Gasification: An Innovative Solution

The research team applied an ingenious method known as plasma gasification to defective FFP2 face masks, converting them into granules to facilitate the process. The method has proven highly successful, yielding a high volume of hydrogen, a key component of syngas, at a steam-to-carbon ratio of 1.45. The resulting syngas exhibited a heating value that was 42% higher than that of syngas produced from biomass, demonstrating the efficacy of this novel technique.

Advantages of Plasma Gasification

Highlighting the benefits of plasma gasification, Chief Researcher Samy Yousef noted its competitive edge over traditional methods such as pyrolysis. Plasma gasification requires a lower investment in infrastructure and has a faster processing time, making it a more efficient and cost-effective solution for managing mask waste.

Potential for Commercialization

Given its efficiency and the high-quality output it produces, the researchers see a promising future for the commercialization of this recycling method. This aligns with their prior successful recycling experiments on various waste materials, underpinning their commitment to developing eco-friendly solutions for waste management.

Lithuania Science & Technology
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lithuania

