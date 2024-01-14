en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lithuania

Kaunas’ Modernist Architecture Earns UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:19 am EST
Kaunas’ Modernist Architecture Earns UNESCO World Heritage Recognition

In a welcome recognition of the city’s architectural prowess, Kaunas, Lithuania, has been granted a coveted spot on the UNESCO World Heritage list. This significant distinction highlights the city’s compelling modernist architectural heritage, which blossomed during the 1920s and ’30s, a period that marked the nascent statehood of the first Republic of Lithuania.

Pienocentras and Pažanga: Icons of Modernist Architecture

Among the lauded examples of this architectural style are the Pienocentras and Pažanga buildings. The Pienocentras building, a minimalist marvel known for its proportion and rhythm, is also referred to as the Dairy Centre. This structure was celebrated for its innovative ‘American construction’ technique and even drew international acclaim at the 1937 International Exhibition of Art and Technology in Modern Life.

The Pažanga building, on the other hand, stands as a symbol of national art deco modernism. Initially serving as the headquarters for a publishing and distribution company, this edifice featured a nationalistic design peppered with Lithuanian folk art inspirations and housed various party bodies and organizations.

A Metropolitan Ambiance

Both these buildings, designed to accommodate commercial, office, and residential functions, significantly contributed to bestowing Kaunas with a metropolitan ambiance. They exemplified the quest for national expression and the integration of technical innovations into living spaces, which marked Kaunas as a notable hub of modernist architecture.

Other Notable Structures

The article also alludes to the iconic Iljinai House, recognizable by its distinctive round window, and the villa of architect Stasys Kudokas, which showcases influences from the Italian and Berlin schools of architecture.

0
Lithuania
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lithuania

See more
5 hours ago
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
Adam Siao Him Fa, the charismatic French figure skater, emerged victorious at the European Figure Skating Championships in Kaunas, Lithuania, retaining his men’s singles title. His performance, which included an audacious, illegal backflip, was a shining testament to his exceptional talent and confidence. Despite the two-point penalty incurred for the daring stunt, Siao Him Fa’s
Adam Siao Him Fa Defends European Title with Audacious Illegal Backflip
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
17 hours ago
Lithuania's Eurovision Quest Begins: Silvester Belt and VB Gang Advance
33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation
21 hours ago
33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation
Roberta Metsola Honored with Prestigious Award for Contributions to European Unity
17 hours ago
Roberta Metsola Honored with Prestigious Award for Contributions to European Unity
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
17 hours ago
Lithuanian National Arrested at Belarus Border: An Escalation in Tensions
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
17 hours ago
Historic Bronze for Lithuania at European Figure Skating Championships
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
43 seconds
PM Modi's Pongal Celebration Reinforces Commitment to Cultural Integration
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
2 mins
Xavier Basketball: A Pivotal Week in Big East Play
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
2 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of Presidential Race After New Hampshire Setback
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
2 mins
MP Danny Kruger Challenges Rwanda Bill, Advocating for UK Sovereignty
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
2 mins
Iowa's Commanding Victory over Indiana Hoosiers: A Testimony to Resilience and Skill
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
2 mins
Defying Odds: Toddler with Kidney Disease Swims for the First Time
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
3 mins
Tunisians March to Commemorate Revolution, Demand Political Reform
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
3 mins
Nationwide Recall Issued for Tio Francisco Cotija Cheese Due to Listeria Contamination
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
3 mins
Muscat Set to Host FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for 2024 Paris Games
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
32 mins
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
3 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
4 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
4 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
6 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
11 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
11 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
11 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
11 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app