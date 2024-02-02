Hanner Takes Over Construction of Vilnius National Stadium Amidst BaltCap's Withdrawal

In a significant development in the Lithuanian sports arena, real estate developer Hanner took over the construction of the National Stadium in Vilnius. This follows the withdrawal of the initial concessionaire, managed by investment fund BaltCap, amidst an embezzlement scandal involving a former BaltCap manager. Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas announced the change, indicating that Hanner and BaltCap have reached a preliminary agreement on share transfer, with a contract amendment to be discussed at a forthcoming city council meeting.

Stadium Expansion Plans

According to the revised plan, the seating capacity of the stadium will be extended from 15,000 to 18,000, positioning it to become the largest stadium in the region. However, the project had faced delays and cost overruns, which led BaltCap to request cost indexation and to suspend the construction. BaltCap subsequently dismissed its manager Arunas Stepukonis, who faces legal action for allegedly embezzling over 16 million euros from the fund. BaltCap maintains that this incident did not impact the stadium project.

Increasing Construction Costs

Mayor Benkunskas revealed that the construction costs had surged by 40.35 percent since January 2020. The city and ministry will cover most of the increased costs, with the concessionaire bearing a portion. The Ministry of Finance is yet to finalize the cost of additional improvements to the project.

Hanner's Takeover

Hanner's CEO, Arvydas Avulis, is optimistic about the project's completion by 2026. The construction of a stadium in the Seskine neighborhood has been attempted since 1987, but it was hampered by multiple interruptions and legal challenges. The site was cleared in 2022, and a construction permit for the new stadium was issued in May 2023.