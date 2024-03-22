Digital Divide in Lithuania: Seniors Struggle with Smartphone Dependency for Basic Services

In Lithuania, the rapid digitalization of services has led to a growing concern among the senior population, who find themselves at a disadvantage without the necessary digital skills or access to smartphones. This situation has highlighted issues of accessibility and discrimination, prompting discussions on how to ensure inclusivity in the digital age.

Emerging Digital Discrimination

Several seniors have voiced their frustrations, feeling left behind in a society that increasingly relies on digital platforms for essential services. The Office of the Equal Opportunities Ombudsperson in Lithuania has addressed these concerns, noting cases of indirect age discrimination. For instance, the inability to access certain discounts at the Lidl supermarket chain without a smartphone app was flagged as a significant issue. Despite suggestions for alternatives like plastic discount cards, little has changed, leaving many elderly citizens feeling excluded.

Challenges in Accessing Everyday Services

The shift towards digital platforms extends beyond shopping discounts, affecting various aspects of daily life, including banking, healthcare, and tax services. Seniors, particularly those over 75, face significant hurdles due to their unfamiliarity with technology. Local libraries have become makeshift support centers, with staff assisting seniors in navigating these digital challenges. However, the demand for a more systemic solution is growing, with calls for the government and municipal bodies to establish dedicated support systems that respect privacy and are easily accessible to those without digital literacy.

Seeking Solutions and Support

While some initiatives, like computer literacy courses at libraries, aim to bridge this gap, their effectiveness remains limited. The need for continued education and support is evident, as many seniors forget the skills they have learned over time. The Association of the Elderly of Vilnius suggests the introduction of biometric identification systems at public terminals as a potential solution to ease access to services. However, implementing such measures requires significant investment in technology, training, and personnel. The European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights reports that only 13 percent of Lithuanians aged between 65 and 74 possess basic digital literacy skills, underscoring the urgency of addressing this digital divide.

The situation in Lithuania serves as a reminder of the broader challenges faced by societies undergoing rapid digitalization. As the world moves forward, ensuring that no one is left behind becomes not just a matter of technological advancement but of fundamental inclusivity and equality.