Europe

33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:46 pm EST
33 Years Later: Resilience of Lithuanian Broadcasters Amid Soviet Occupation

On this day, 33 years ago, Soviet troops occupied the Lithuanian Radio and Television Committee buildings in Vilnius, a direct retaliation to Lithuania’s declaration of independence from the USSR. This operation, led by Soviet loyalists known as ‘platformists,’ resulted in 14 deaths and approximately 600 injuries. Despite the hostile takeover, Lithuanian broadcasters refused to be silenced. The airwaves fell silent for a mere 40 seconds before the Kaunas editorial office took over, broadcasting continually for three consecutive days.

Resilience Amidst Occupation

The occupation plunged Lithuania’s media infrastructure, including the TV tower, radio, and television, into chaos. But resilience and ingenuity prevailed. During the 222 days of expulsion, makeshift studios and editorial offices popped up across Vilnius. Some found homes in the Supreme Council building and the Library for the Blind and Visually Impaired. They relied on donated amateur video cameras, VHS tapes, and music records from the public. A mobile TV station and a low power repeater ensured broadcasting continued within a limited range.

Technological Triumph

Technicians and engineers found ways to reroute signals through intercity telephone exchanges to restore the first and second radio broadcasting programs. This was a testament to the strength and resourcefulness of the Lithuanian journalists and technicians, who managed to overcome severe restrictions to continue their broadcast.

Commemorating the Struggle

Today, events are being held across Vilnius to honor the courage and determination of those who died for Lithuania’s freedom. Traditional commemorations are taking place at the Tuskulėnai memorial, the Martynas Mažvydas National Library, and St. Catherine’s Church. It is a solemn reminder of the tragic events that unfolded in 1991.

The resilience of Lithuanian broadcasters during this tumultuous period is a source of national pride. Their refusal to be silenced in the face of adversity is a testament to Lithuania’s enduring spirit of independence and resistance against oppression.

Europe History Lithuania
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

