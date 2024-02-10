Linden Estate Winery: A Triumphant Comeback After Cyclone Gabrielle

In the picturesque Esk Valley, Linden Estate Winery stands as a testament to resilience and determination. Just a year ago, Cyclone Gabrielle wreaked havoc on its vineyard, leaving behind a trail of destruction. Today, the winery has triumphantly reopened its doors and is gearing up for the 2024 harvest.

A Year of Trials and Triumphs

The devastation wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle was immense. The vineyard, once a lush expanse of vines, was buried under a thick layer of silt. Yet, in the face of adversity, Linden Estate Winery managed to sell all 27,000 bottles of its wine covered in silt. Marketed as 'survivor wine', these bottles bore witness to the winery's indomitable spirit.

Remembering the Past, Embracing the Future

The winery now boasts a photo wall of the floods, a poignant reminder of the challenges they've overcome. Business manager Olivia Walding-Karaitiana believes this visual narrative helps visitors understand their journey. "It's a part of our story," she says, "and we want to share it."

A Testament to Resilience

The story of Linden Estate Winery is not just about survival; it's about thriving against all odds. Despite losing an estimated 30% of their vines to the cyclone, they've implemented new measures to safeguard their vineyards from future natural disasters.