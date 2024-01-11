en English
Energy

Libyan Protesters Issue Ultimatum, Threatening Energy Supply Disruptions

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:06 pm EST
Libya is currently on the brink of a potential energy crisis as protesters put forth a 72-hour ultimatum to shut down oil and gas operations near the capital, Tripoli. The Corruption Eradication Movement, the group at the helm of this ultimatum, poses a significant threat to the Mediterranean energy market, with their deadline set to expire on Friday.

Implications for the Mediterranean Energy Market

The protesters’ primary target is the Mellitah complex, a pivotal facility that is a joint venture between Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and Italy’s energy company, Eni. The shutdown of this facility would entail a halt to gas pumping, disrupting the Greenstream pipeline, a critical channel for gas exports from Libya to Italy. The potential impact is substantial, given that a shutdown would impede a significant source of gas supply to Italy and the broader European region.

The protesters, fueled by a desire for change, are calling for the ouster of NOC Chairman Farhat Bengdara, levying serious accusations of violations against him. In addition to this, the group is calling for a halt to new oil and gas agreements. They demand the creation of job opportunities for the youth in regions close to the oil facilities, as well as measures to prevent environmental pollution.

Reflection of Ongoing Instability

These developments come amid ongoing instability in Libya, a nation grappling with social and political unrest. The oil sector, a significant source of income for the country, has been a frequent target for protests since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The situation highlights the broader challenges as various groups demand a larger share of state revenue and political changes. The closure of the Sharara field by protesters has already impacted crude oil supplies to the Zawiya terminal, leading to the NOC declaring force majeure on Sharara production.

Energy
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

