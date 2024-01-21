Libya Resumes Full Production at Sharara Oil Field Following Protests

The Sharara Oil Field, Libya's largest, is set to resume full-scale operation, according to an announcement by the National Oil Corp (NOC).

The oil-rich nation had been grappling with a halt in production caused by a protest over fuel shortages. A force majeure had been declared on January 7, a move necessitated by the shutdown initiated by protestors from Ubari, a remote town approximately 590 miles south of Tripoli.

Negotiations Lead to an Agreement

At the heart of the resolution was a series of negotiations led by the NOC's chief, Farhat Bengdara, and military officials from eastern Libya. Their determined efforts bore fruit in the form of an agreement with the Fezzan Group, leaders of the protest. The Libyan National Army, under the command of General Khalifa Hifter, played a key role in facilitating the agreement. Hifter, who holds sway over much of the country's east and south, was instrumental in securing a resolution.

Protestors' Demands Met

The protestors, who had halted production at the Sharara oil field, demanded the rehabilitation of infrastructure and road repairs in the Fezzan region. In response to their demands being met, they suspended their protest, allowing the oil field to resume full production.

Libya's Ongoing Struggle

Libya has been in the throes of internal conflict since the ousting of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011, with sharp divisions between rival eastern and western administrations. The resolution at the Sharara oil field is a glimmer of hope amidst the ongoing strife.

