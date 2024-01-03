en English
Education

Libya Education and Training Expo 2024: Empowering Youth for Employment Integration

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Libya Education and Training Expo 2024: Empowering Youth for Employment Integration

In a move to empower the nation’s youth and address the rising unemployment issue, Libya is all set to host the Education and Training Expo 2024. The event is scheduled to occur from February 3 to 6 at the Sports City in Tripoli. This pivotal announcement was made by the Minister of Labour and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed, during a press conference at the Quality and Professional Standards Assurance Centre.

Aiming for Youth Empowerment

The expo, an initiative of the Ministry of Labour and Rehabilitation, is primarily targeted at Libyan youth. The event is designed to provide them with the necessary skills and knowledge for seamless integration into the job market. Al-Abed underlined the event’s importance in the context of training and rehabilitation, specifically for job seekers.

Wide-Ranging Participation

The expo is anticipated to draw participation from a variety of entities, including various ministries, government bodies, and local and international companies specializing in training. This convergence of diverse institutions is expected to foster a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration.

Exhibition and Discussion Platforms

The expo aims to display the training and rehabilitation programs offered by the Ministry of Labour. This will not only highlight the ministry’s initiatives but also give a glimpse into the institutional accreditations given to private training organizations. Apart from the display, the expo will also host a series of seminars and discussions. These interactive platforms are planned to address the needs and concerns of job seekers, thereby providing a holistic approach to employment integration.

Education Libya
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

