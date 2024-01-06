en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Emirati Firm Trasta Pursues $1.8 Billion Compensation from Libya’s NOC

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 3:28 am EST
Emirati Firm Trasta Pursues $1.8 Billion Compensation from Libya’s NOC

In a high-stakes financial dispute that is echoing across the energy sector, Emirati firm Trasta is reportedly pursuing a staggering $1.8 billion in compensation from Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) over the contentious Lerco partnership. The case has not only illuminated the intricacies of international energy agreements but also outlined the potential pitfalls and legal battles that can ensue.

Behind-The-Scenes Negotiations

Africa Intelligence, a French media organization, has shed light on ongoing clandestine negotiations between NOC and Trasta. The discussions center around the potential acquisition of Trasta’s shares in Lerco, a strategic move that could significantly alter the financial equations of this case.

Victory for NOC in Paris Court

Earlier, the Paris Court of Appeal had delivered a verdict in favor of NOC, awarding it complete control over the Ras Lanuf refinery. The Ras Lanuf refinery is a key asset in the dispute and this ruling can be viewed as a significant setback for Trasta.

Continuation of Legal Proceedings

The next hearing for this case is scheduled for January 12. This indicates that both the discussions and legal proceedings are still active, with both parties seeking to secure their interests in this complex matter. As the story unfolds, the decisions made in the boardrooms and courtrooms will significantly shape the future of these energy giants and have far-reaching implications for the global energy sector.

0
Business Energy Libya
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Apple's iPhone Sales Plummet in China Amidst Stiff Competition
Apple, the tech behemoth, has experienced a significant decline in iPhone sales in China, with a year-over-year drop over 30% during the first week of January 2024, according to Jefferies analysts. The slump is anticipated to persist, with the projection for a double-digit decrease in iPhone volume throughout the year in the country. This potential
Apple's iPhone Sales Plummet in China Amidst Stiff Competition
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
5 mins ago
Apple Redefines VR Landscape with Competitive Pricing for Vision Pro Lenses
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
6 mins ago
Organon Reaffirms Financial Guidance for 2023, Anticipates Exceeding Free Cash Flow Estimates
Foreign Corporations Express Confidence in China's Economic Openness
3 mins ago
Foreign Corporations Express Confidence in China's Economic Openness
Bitcoin Price Surges as Market Anticipates U.S. ETF Decision
4 mins ago
Bitcoin Price Surges as Market Anticipates U.S. ETF Decision
Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down, Khozema Shipchandler Steps In
4 mins ago
Twilio's CEO Jeff Lawson Steps Down, Khozema Shipchandler Steps In
Latest Headlines
World News
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
4 mins
CyberGuy's Guide to iPhone Shortcuts: Mastering Expiration Reminders
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
4 mins
Penn Medicine Amplifies Safety Measures Amid Rising COVID-19 and Flu Cases
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
4 mins
Family Demands New Probe into Footballer Maddy Cusack's Death
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
4 mins
NHS Mental Health Crisis: Increasing Private Sector Reliance and its Consequences
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
4 mins
Stoke Therapeutics Sets 2024 Focus on Advancing STK 001 as a Potential Game-changer for Dravet Syndrome
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
6 mins
MDMA Overdoses at Melbourne Music Festival Prompt Calls for Pill Testing
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
7 mins
Hans-Joachim Watzke to Step Down as Borussia Dortmund CEO in 2025
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
7 mins
A Multifaceted Approach to Combating Teen Smoking: Education, Prevention, and More
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
7 mins
Editas Medicine Inc. Unveils 2024 Strategy and Milestones at Healthcare Conference
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
7 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app