Business

Benghazi Chamber of Commerce’s Working Visit to Tunisia: A Step Toward Stronger Commercial Relations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
The Benghazi Chamber of Commerce from Libya has recently completed a working visit to Tunisia that spanned from December 17 to December 23, 2023. The visit was facilitated by the Commercial Attache of the Tunisian Embassy in Libya. The agenda was packed with a series of meetings with major Tunisian commercial entities. These included the Tunisian Export Promotion Centre, the Tunis Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Bizerte Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sousse, and the Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Strengthening Bilateral Commercial Relations

The meetings held were not just mere formalities but were focused on establishing memorandums of understanding to enhance joint working opportunities. The discussions also explored possible avenues to increase trade and investment volumes between the two nations. Additionally, the planning of mutual visits for business leaders was also part of the agenda. These proactive engagements reflect a concerted effort to foster economic, trade, and investment partnerships between Libya and Tunisia, indicating a clear intent to strengthen bilateral commercial relations.

Libyan Economy in Focus

On another note, the Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah has emphasized the importance of revisiting the agreement to develop oil and gas explorations. The Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohammed Oun, stated that Libya has been able to recover about 2.4 billion from the state’s dues in the oil sector and royalties from foreign companies that had been captured by the government. Meanwhile, the Minister of Economy and Trade, Mohammed Al Hawij, has urged German companies to resume their work on contracted projects in Libya and actively participate in the country’s development.

Developments in the Islamic Finance Sector

In another significant development, the Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, CBL Al Siddiq Al Kabir, and his deputy, Marai Al Barasi, have discussed the latest developments in the Islamic finance sector. The Libyan Minister of Oil and Gas, Mohammed Oun, has voiced his objection to the approval of the Chairman of the National Oil Corporation, Farhat Bengdara, to a specific request.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

