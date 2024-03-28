Appeal Challenges Court's Dismissal of Asylum Seekers' Rights Case Against Malta

In a significant legal battle, 52 asylum seekers, pushed back to Libya in 2020, are challenging the Maltese court's decision to dismiss their case over a procedural issue. Their lawyers argue this move overlooks serious allegations of human rights breaches.

Background of the Case

In April 2020, a group of mainly Eritrean migrants were intercepted while heading towards the Maltese search and rescue zone, only to be returned to Libya by a private fishing vessel, Dar El Salam 1, coordinated by Maltese authorities. This action led to their detention in Libya, where they faced inhumane and degrading treatment. Represented by lawyer Paul Borg Olivier, the migrants initiated constitutional proceedings against the Maltese state for violating international, European, and Maltese laws concerning their fundamental rights.

Legal Proceedings and Challenges

However, the First Hall, Civil Court, in its constitutional jurisdiction, dismissed the case citing a procedural technicality regarding the mandate of Borg Olivier. The court ruled that the powers of attorney were not validly exhibited as their authenticity was not verified according to prescribed legal procedures. This decision has sparked a debate on the flexibility required in handling cases involving serious human rights allegations. The appeal, filed by Borg Olivier, challenges the court's stringent adherence to procedural formalities, arguing it hinders the pursuit of justice for vulnerable victims.

Implications and Forward Look

The appeal underscores the tension between procedural rigour and the need for justice in cases of grave human rights violations. It raises critical questions about the state's responsibilities and the judiciary's role in protecting asylum seekers' rights. As the Constitutional Court prepares to review the appeal, the outcome could set a precedent for how similar cases are handled, emphasizing the importance of balancing legal formalities with the substantive review of serious rights abuses.