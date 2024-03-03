Libya and Iraq Forge Stronger Cultural Ties: Ministers Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

In a significant move towards bolstering cultural diplomacy, Libyan Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Mabrouka Toghi held a fruitful meeting with Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to Libya Ahmad al-Sahhaf in Tripoli. This gathering underscored the shared vision of enhancing cultural cooperation to benefit both nations.

Advertisment

Deepening Historical Bonds

The discussions between Toghi and al-Sahhaf centered around the possibilities of cultural collaboration and the development of strategies to further this cause. Highlighting the historical camaraderie shared by Libya and Iraq, Minister Toghi emphasized the need for a solid framework to support and expand their cultural exchanges. The conversation also touched upon the organization of joint cultural events, aiming to strengthen the ties between the two countries through the universal language of arts and culture.

Culture as a Pillar of Soft Power

Advertisment

Al-Sahhaf, during the dialogue, pointed out the pivotal role of culture and arts in building and projecting soft power. He lauded the minister’s participation in the 35th Mirbad Poetry Festival in Basra, Iraq, as a testament to the growing cultural synergy between Libya and Iraq. Such events not only serve as platforms for artistic expression but also as bridges that connect peoples and cultures, fostering mutual understanding and respect.

Future Prospects

The meeting between the cultural representatives of Libya and Iraq marks a promising step towards closer cooperation in the field of arts and culture. As both countries navigate through their unique challenges, the reinforcement of cultural ties emerges as a beacon of hope and friendship. The shared commitment to exploring and implementing joint cultural programs signals a bright future for Libyan-Iraqi relations, with the arts playing a central role in this burgeoning partnership.

As the curtains fall on this significant diplomatic engagement, the emphasis on cultural cooperation between Libya and Iraq not only celebrates the rich heritage of both nations but also underscores the power of culture in bringing people together. The commitment to nurturing this relationship promises to open new avenues for collaboration, enriching the cultural landscape of both countries.