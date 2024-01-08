en English
Human Rights

Traditional Leaders and Spotlight Initiative Unite to Combat FGM in Eastern Liberia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Traditional Leaders and Spotlight Initiative Unite to Combat FGM in Eastern Liberia

In Eastern Liberia’s Grand Gedeh County, a transformative movement is taking place under the guidance of traditional chiefs and elders who are joining hands with the Spotlight Initiative to eradicate female genital mutilation (FGM). This significant shift, led by figures like Chief Wilfred Garh and Ma Rebecca Yaoh, is rewriting the cultural narratives and advancing the cause of women’s rights and education.

Transition from Tradition to Transformation

Chief Wilfred Garh, a senior member of the National Traditional Council, has journeyed from a staunch supporter of traditional practices to a vocal advocate for education and justice. He has publicly acknowledged past injustices meted out to women and girls under the pretext of tradition. His newfound understanding recognizes rape not just as a crime but a violation of human rights.

Spotlight Initiative: A Beacon of Change

The Spotlight Initiative has played a pivotal role in this transformation, offering training that has led to the abandonment of harmful practices like FGM and the Sassywood trial by ordeal. This initiative has not only brought about change in individual attitudes but has also prompted dialogues that challenge ingrained societal norms.

From FGM Practitioner to Change-Maker

Ma Rebecca Yaoh, previously an FGM practitioner, is another testament to this sea change. Now a midwife and farmer, she serves as a beacon of inspiration for other women in the community. Her transition underscores the potential for change and the power of new roles and identities that women can embody.

However, the journey is not without its hurdles. The initiative faces challenges, including logistical constraints and limited resources. Yet, the optimism of leaders like Chief Garh, coupled with the continued support from the Spotlight Initiative, promises a brighter, more progressive Liberia where every individual’s rights are respected and upheld.

Human Rights Liberia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

