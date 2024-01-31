President Joseph Nyuma Boakai Honored with Honorary Doctorate by United Methodist University

In a significant acknowledgment of his selfless service to Liberia and humanity, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai was conferred an Honorary Doctor of Humanities Degree by the United Methodist University (UMU) during their 19th Commencement Convocation on January 30, 2024. The tribute shines a light on President Boakai's humble origins, ethical behavior, and steadfast commitment to public service, which has left an indelible mark on his nation's trajectory.

From Humble Beginnings to National Leadership

The journey of President Boakai, an alumnus of the College of West Africa (CWA), is a testament to his resilience and dedication. His modest upbringing did not inhibit his ambitions; instead, it fueled his drive to rise through the ranks of public service. With over 40 years of experience in various capacities, including head of agriculture and vice president, his leadership has significantly influenced the development of Liberia.

A Beacon Against Corruption

President Boakai's unwavering stance against corruption has been a defining attribute of his leadership. With integrity at the heart of his governance, he has consistently advocated for honesty and transparency in public office. This commitment was notably evident during the recent legislative and presidential elections, wherein he championed for an ethical political landscape.

Commitment to the Nation's Future

During the convocation ceremony, President Boakai underscored the crucial role of education in shaping Liberia's future. He urged the young graduates to uphold honesty and integrity as they step into the world, emphasizing their potential to drive national progress. He also announced critical measures to combat substance abuse and drug addiction in the country, declaring it a National Health Emergency and outlining a series of government commitments to address this pressing issue.

In recognition of his outstanding contributions, the UMU administration bestowed upon President Boakai this honorary degree, adding to his series of accolades. The event, attended by dignitaries including former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, marked a unique intersection of academia and politics, underscoring the transformative power of education and ethical leadership.