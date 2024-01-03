President-Elect Joseph Boakai Pledges Support to Totota Explosion Victims, Calls for Investigation

On December 31, 2023, President-Elect Joseph Nyumah Boakai of Liberia visited the site of the catastrophic gas tanker explosion in Totota, located in Bong County, Central Liberia. The explosion, which occurred on December 26, 2023, claimed over 50 lives and resulted in numerous injuries. In a gesture of solidarity and support, Boakai, on behalf of his family, made a substantial donation to assist the victims of this unfortunate incident. The contribution includes ten million Liberian dollars and 200 bags of rice.

A Symbolic Spiritual Burial and a Pledge

Accompanying Boakai during this visit were Ms Katuma Boakai and Unity Party officials, notably the National Chairman, Rev. Luther Tarpeh. Together, they participated in a symbolic spiritual burial ceremony for the victims of the explosion. Boakai expressed his deepest condolences and urged the bereaved families to find solace in their faith during this challenging time.

Alongside this, Boakai called for a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion. The incident involved a gas tanker carrying about 9,000 gallons of petroleum that veered off its route and subsequently exploded. Boakai emphasized the importance of understanding the reasons behind the tragedy to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Unity Party’s Contribution and Call for Safety Education

Speaking on behalf of the Unity Party, Rev. Luther Tarpeh pledged a donation of US$700 (over 130,000 Liberian dollars) to the victims. Further, he underscored the significance of safety education in preventing such tragedies. The incident served as a stark reminder of the critical need for safety measures and education, particularly concerning the handling and transportation of hazardous materials like petroleum.

Boakai’s Interaction with Local Authorities and Community Leaders

Demonstrating his commitment to the people of Totota, Boakai interacted with local authorities, emergency responders, and community leaders. He expressed his sorrow for the tragic event and pledged to find ways to prevent similar incidents in the future. The President-Elect’s visit underscored his dedication to the welfare of his constituents and his commitment to ensuring the safety and security of Liberia’s citizens.