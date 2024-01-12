Oak Park: A New Chapter in Old Town Monrovia's Residential Landscape

Bringing a wave of change to Old Town Monrovia, Culver City-based developer Goldrich Kest sets the stage for a substantial construction project, Oak Park. This new development, envisioned to feature a total of 296 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, is slated for the locations at 150 W. Colorado Avenue and 125 W. Olive Avenue. Replacing two existing apartment buildings from the 70s, which currently house 156 units, the project aims to redefine the residential landscape of the region.

Unlocking Density Bonus Incentives

In a bid to construct a significantly larger complex than typically permitted, Goldrich Kest is looking to tap into the potential of density bonus incentives. The 156 units in the existing apartments comprise 54 units designated for seniors and 96 for below-market-rate housing. These dwellings are subject to relocation protections under the provisions of SB 330.

Embracing Harmonized Architectural Design

The proposed six-story buildings of Oak Park are designed to seamlessly blend in with the surrounding architecture. The design incorporates elements of painted plaster, wood, and brick. Adding to the appeal of the project, the plans also incorporate a new public parklet on Primrose Avenue, enhancing the community spaces in the area.

The construction of Oak Park is projected to span about 32 months, with an anticipated commencement in January 2025 and completion by August 2027. However, the timeline hinges on obtaining city approvals for a general plan amendment, a zone change, and the aforementioned density bonus incentives.