Disaster

New Kru Town Fire Tragedy: A Father’s Plea for Help

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
New Kru Town Fire Tragedy: A Father’s Plea for Help

In the silent darkness of January 12, 2024, a fire broke out in New Kru Town, Monrovia, consuming a humble two-bedroom zinc shack and extinguishing three innocent lives. The flames, whose origins remain unknown, claimed a mother and her two children, leaving a father, Mustapha Samah, grappling with an unfathomable loss. The incident unfolded behind the Samuel Slewion Doe Memorial Institute, opposite the bustling Duala Market.

The Struggle for Survival

Mustapha Samah, a local tailor, fought valiantly against the flames. He managed to rescue one of his three-month-old twins from the raging inferno, but the fire proved too fierce for him to save his partner, Patience Gaye, and their two other children, aged 10 and 13. At the time of the fire, electricity was running, casting a grim shadow of doubt over its possible role in this tragedy.

Community Stands Together

Reeling from the loss, Samah now faces the daunting task of caring for his surviving children, including the infant twins now deprived of their mother’s breast milk. Community leader, Mr. Dekontee Woto, has rallied behind the bereaved family, imploring the government and humanitarian organizations to extend their assistance.

National Disaster Management Agency Responds

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), with the support of Representative Dixon Seboe, has been spearheading the response efforts. The duo has facilitated the burial of the victims and is orchestrating further support for the bereaved family.

As the embers cool and the community begins to heal, the urgent needs of a grieving father and his children come into stark focus. Their survival hinges on the compassion and generosity of those capable of lending a helping hand. The hope is that in the face of such tragedy, humanity will rise to the occasion, providing the necessary support for this family to rebuild and heal.

Liberia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

