INEC Chairman Advocates for West African Electoral Collaboration

In a move that highlights the growing importance of regional collaboration in electoral management, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of Nigeria, has called for increased cooperation among West African nations’ electoral bodies. The call came during a ceremony marking the dedication of a Workspace at Liberia’s National Election Commission (NEC) for its staff.

Advocacy for Inter-EMB Collaboration

Prof. Yakubu underscored the intricate nature of election management and the need for peer support in view of limited resources and escalating election costs. He emphasized the significance of inter-electoral management body (EMB) collaboration, positing that pooling resources and expertise could help manage the complexities associated with organizing and conducting elections.

Recognition of Liberian Electoral Achievements

The Nigerian INEC Chairman lauded the NEC of Liberia for successfully conducting the first fully Liberian-owned elections, an accomplishment recognized by the European Union Election Observation Mission in Liberia. This electoral feat culminated in a peaceful transition of power, with Joseph Boakai assuming the presidency. Prof. Yakubu recalled the support provided by INEC Nigeria during Liberia’s 2017 presidential election, subsequent special elections, a 2020 referendum, and the implementation of a biometric register in the recent general election.

Praise for INEC’s Technical Support

Davidetta Lansanah, Chairperson of NEC Liberia, acknowledged the pivotal technical support rendered by INEC Nigeria, particularly from Prof. Yakubu, who has also served as President of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions. She commended his advocacy for resource-sharing among regional electoral bodies, a move that has proven instrumental in strengthening the electoral process in Liberia and the region. The event was graced by various dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations, the Nigerian Embassy, and the Liberian Bar Association.