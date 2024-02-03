Grace Zansi: A Ranger's Fight for Liberia's Wildlife Amidst Deforestation Crisis

Grace Zansi, a 31-year-old ranger from Liberia, is leading the charge against rampant wildlife poaching and deforestation in her hometown of Beo Bongarplay, Nimba County. Armed with a degree in General Forestry and a passion for preserving her country's natural wealth, Zansi spends her days protecting the rare species that call Liberia's forests home, from Pygmy Hippos to Western Chimpanzees.

Deforestation Crisis in Liberia

The stakes couldn't be higher. Liberia, which hosts half of West Africa's remaining rainforests, lost a staggering 150,000 hectares of natural forest in 2022 alone. This excessive deforestation, primarily driven by poor regulation and lax enforcement by environmental authorities, poses a serious threat to the country's rich biodiversity.

A Fight Against Poaching and For Conservation

In the face of these daunting challenges, Zansi has remained steadfast. With 11 years of wildlife protection under her belt, she is no stranger to the dangers of her profession, which often involves confronting armed poachers. Yet, her resolve is unwavering. Zansi believes that the survival of Liberia's forests and its wildlife hinges on collective action. She advocates for a unified approach, calling for collaboration between various Liberian authorities and civil society organizations in conservation efforts.

Acknowledging the Guardians of Nature

Her tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. Zansi was recognized as the Environmentalist of the Year 2023 and the overall Developmental Hero of the Year 2023. These accolades, including awards from USAID, serve as a testament to her dedication and courage in the face of adversity. Despite the recognition, Zansi insists that much more needs to be done. She calls for increased government funding and ownership of conservation programs, asserting that it is the only way to ensure the sustainable management of Liberia's precious natural resources.