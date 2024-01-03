en English
Africa

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West African Leadership Summit

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh Honored with Social Impact Award at West African Leadership Summit

The Executive Director of the Yayeh Initiative, Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh, has received the Social Impact Award at the annual West African Leadership Summit. The award recognizes her substantial contributions to Liberia’s academic sector, as well as her organization’s efforts in organizing the Liberia National Spelling Bee Competition across all 15 political subdivisions of the country.

Significant Contributions to Education

Jalloh’s Gate Initiative has been instrumental in supporting the education of young people in Liberia. The organization has provided scholarships to over 50 high-performing female students, while also offering assistance to mental health patients and orphanages. Additionally, the Gate Initiative has played a significant role in youth empowerment programs.

Previous Recognition for Efforts

For her tireless work and commitment to bettering the lives of others, Ambassador Jalloh has previously received two prestigious awards from Nigeria and Ghana. This recent recognition at the West African Leadership Summit further underscores the impact of her work and the importance of her organization’s efforts in Liberia’s academic sector.

A Collective Achievement

Upon receiving the awards, Jalloh highlighted the Yayeh Initiative’s growth from humble beginnings in 2018, when it supported 10 schools in a slum community, to becoming the official host of the national spelling bee. She views the awards as recognition of the collective efforts of her team and the Liberian people, and expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Education for its support.

Ambassador Yayehsorie Jalloh’s story serves as a powerful testament to the impact that dedicated and community-focused efforts can have on education and youth empowerment in Africa.

Africa Education Liberia
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

