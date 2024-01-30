Lesotho's National Dialogue to Boost Inclusive Enterprise Development for Women and Youth

In a bid to enhance enterprise development services for women and youth, the Development for Women and Youth (DWF) is set to partner with the Financial Services Volunteer Corp (FSVC). This collaboration will introduce the 'Putting Youth and Women at the Centre of Inclusive Economic Growth' (PYWEIG) framework, a groundbreaking initiative that's stirring anticipation on a national level.

Lesotho's National Dialogue in View

Central to the PYWEIG framework's rollout is an upcoming National Dialogue in Lesotho, a forum designed to foster dynamic discussions around improving corruption-free, inclusive, and responsive support services. The event is set to dissect the current approaches, identify their shortcomings, and propose actionable solutions. The dialogue will see a broad spectrum of participants, from the general public to influential decision-makers, all coming together with a shared goal - advancing enterprise development in Lesotho.

Government Involvement and Panel Discussion

The dialogue will host the Honourable Mokhethi Shelile, Minister of Trade, Industry, and Small Business, who will offer insights from the government's perspective. Moderators Kahisano Kolobe and Katiso Mosoeunyane, both from DWF Lesotho, will guide the discourse. A panel discussion spearheaded by Dr. Alouis Chilunjika of the National University of Lesotho will further enrich the conversation. Respondents Masontaha Masilo, Tebello Moreboli, Motlalekhotso Knorx Molelle, and Lesei Lesei will represent a range of sectors, including entrepreneurship, anti-corruption, and commerce.

Lesotho's Strides Towards Inclusive Economic Growth

Lesotho has been an active participant in fostering inclusive and sustainable economic growth. The partnership between the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Kingdom of Lesotho led to the implementation of the Wool and Mohair Value-chain Competitiveness Project (WaMCoP). The $72m project is dedicated to improving the financial conditions of small-scale wool and mohair producers. It focuses on job creation in the private sector, with a particular emphasis on aiding women and youth. Additionally, the project seeks to establish a responsible production certification system aligned with global market guidelines and a revolving fund to facilitate access to essential resources for farmers and value chain actors.

This latest initiative by DWF and FSVC, encapsulated by the PYWEIG framework, continues Lesotho's commitment to inclusive growth. It's an investment in the potential of women and youth, a recognition of their integral role in shaping the future of Lesotho's economic landscape.