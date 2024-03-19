Lesotho's Infants Face Deadly Threat from Letšeng Mine-Polluted Maloreng Stream

Infants in Lesotho's Maloreng Stream area are facing a potentially fatal threat due to water pollution attributed to Letšeng Diamonds Mine, raising serious health concerns for the local community. A recent government report indicates the presence of toxic substances in the water, directly linking the pollution to the mining operations and highlighting the risk of hemoglobinemia disease among infants and gastrointestinal cancer over prolonged exposure.

Unveiling the Crisis

Investigations into the water quality of Maloreng Stream have unveiled disturbing findings. A government report from January 2023 has confirmed that the water is indeed contaminated with dangerous levels of chemicals, attributing the pollution to Letšeng Diamonds Mine. This contamination has resulted in severe taste and staining issues, with the water being deemed unsafe for consumption. Particularly alarming is the risk posed to infants and sensitive individuals who could suffer from hemoglobinemia, leading to suffocation and potentially death.

Mine's Response and Legal Implications

In response to these allegations, Letšeng Diamonds Mine has expressed confusion over the link between its operations and the reported health risks, citing the natural increase in hemoglobin concentrations at high altitudes as a possible confusion factor. However, legal experts and advocates, such as Advocate Borenahabokhethe Sekonyela, argue that the mine has breached its Mining Lease Agreement and the Mines and Minerals Act by failing to prevent pollution and compensate the affected community. The controversy is further fueled by the government's premature renewal of the mining lease agreement with Letšeng, a decision shrouded in secrecy and alleged pressure on officials.

Government's Reluctance to Act

The Ministry of Environment's admission of its reluctance to prosecute polluting mines under the Environmental Act of 2008 has sparked outrage. Citing fear of backlash from the Basotho people, the department has opted for a softer approach, establishing a mining forum rather than imposing fines on offenders. This stance has raised questions about the government's commitment to safeguarding the environment and public health, especially in light of the clear and present danger to the community's youngest members.

As the situation unfolds, the plight of Maloreng Stream's residents serves as a stark reminder of the often overlooked human cost of industrial progress. With the community's health and well-being hanging in the balance, the need for accountability and decisive action has never been more urgent.