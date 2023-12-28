Lesotho Defence Force Trials: Lawyer Alarmed over Denied Access to Clients

In a developing situation in Lesotho, Letuka Molati, the attorney representing the former Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) commander Tlali Kamoli and several other military personnel, has alleged that he’s been barred from meeting his clients. This abrupt denial of access has prompted Molati to consider escalating the matter to international forums and pursuing legal remedies.

Denied Access to Clients

Molati’s allegations come in the backdrop of his client’s ongoing trials for severe crimes including attempted murder. Lieutenant General Tlali Kamoli, along with four other servicemen, have been charged with attempted murder and are currently facing the judiciary.

In an unexpected turn of events, Molati now finds himself unable to confer with his clients, a development that could potentially affect the proceedings of the trials.

Intention to Seek International Intervention

Given the gravity of the situation, Molati has indicated that he is prepared to take the issue to international bodies. This move underscores his determination to secure his rights as a lawyer and ensure a fair trial for his clients. The process, however, could be complicated and time-consuming, with the potential to create further delays in the ongoing trials.

A Tense Standoff with the Government

This incident occurs amidst a tense standoff between the government and Attorney General Haae Phoofolo. Phoofolo recently emerged victorious in a legal battle against Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro, who had attempted to dismiss him from his post. This victory, coupled with threats of impeachment from the government, adds another layer of complexity to the unfolding situation in Lesotho.

As this story continues to evolve, more details are expected to emerge, casting further light on the state of justice in Lesotho and the challenges faced by those who aim to uphold it.