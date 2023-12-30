en English
Lesotho

A Rare Glimpse into the Lesotho Defence Force’s Cadet Training

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:50 pm EST
A Rare Glimpse into the Lesotho Defence Force's Cadet Training

On a clear December day in the southern African nation of Lesotho, the Lesotho Defence Force (LDF) unveiled its cadet training program to a select audience. The event marked a rare opportunity for outsiders to observe the military training of cadets, a demographic spanning from adolescence to early adulthood, aged 13 to 33.

High Spirits Amid Rigorous Training

The participants, despite the rigors of military training, appeared enthusiastic and motivated. No signs of dissatisfaction or exhaustion marred the event, showcasing the resilience and determination of the cadets. The display of discipline, stamina, and high spirits bore testimony to the meticulous training imparted by the LDF.

Media Coverage and Public Interest

The presence of Sophie Mokoena, a noted journalist, and the mention of SABC News, strongly indicate that the event was under media scrutiny. Such coverage not only signifies the importance of the event in military circles but also highlights the growing public interest in the nation’s defense forces. The observers, grateful for the opportunity to witness the training, echoed this sentiment.

Significance of the Event

The openness of the LDF in allowing observation of the training process underscores their commitment to transparency. It also hints at the larger significance of such events. They serve not just as instances of public engagement but also as platforms for showcasing the preparedness and capabilities of the military forces, vital in today’s rapidly changing geopolitical landscape.

Lesotho Military
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

