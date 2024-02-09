Legendary Lyricist Bernie Taupin Sells Roundup Valley Ranch for $5.95 Million

Bernie Taupin, the esteemed lyricist who has penned countless hits alongside musical titan Elton John, is parting ways with his beloved Roundup Valley Ranch. Nestled in the picturesque Santa Ynez Valley, the sprawling 28-acre property is now on the market for $5.95 million.

Advertisment

The Rustic Charm of Roundup Valley Ranch

The heart of this idyllic retreat is a Mediterranean-style house, gracefully designed with 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The 5,800-square-foot home, built to Taupin's specifications, exudes warmth and character, seamlessly blending elegance and comfort. The guesthouse, a detached two-bedroom, one-bathroom studio, offers visitors a private and serene space to unwind.

For horse enthusiasts, Roundup Valley Ranch is a dream come true. The property boasts a 10-stall barn and an equestrian area where Taupin, a dedicated horseman, has raised and shown horses. The ranch's breathtaking natural beauty, coupled with its state-of-the-art facilities, makes it an ideal haven for those seeking to connect with nature and nurture their equine passions.

Advertisment

A Dream Realized

Taupin's deep-rooted love for ranch life led him to purchase the property back in 1992. Over the years, he transformed the land into a sanctuary where he could indulge in his lifelong dream of living on a working ranch. The decision to part with this cherished haven marks the end of a chapter in Taupin's life, as well as the beginning of new possibilities for the ranch's future.

The Enchantment of Santa Ynez Valley

Advertisment

Located in the heart of Santa Ynez Valley, Roundup Valley Ranch is surrounded by world-class vineyards, charming towns, and breathtaking landscapes. This enchanting region, known for its wine production and equestrian culture, offers an unparalleled quality of life. As the new owner of Roundup Valley Ranch, one will not only inherit a magnificent property but also become a part of this captivating community.

As Bernie Taupin bids farewell to his beloved ranch, he leaves behind a legacy of creativity, passion, and cherished memories. Roundup Valley Ranch, now awaiting its next steward, stands as a testament to the power of dreams and the beauty of following one's heart.

For $5.95 million, the opportunity arises to carry on the tradition of love and dedication that Taupin has instilled in this remarkable sanctuary. As the sun sets on Taupin's chapter at Roundup Valley Ranch, the dawn of new beginnings beckons, promising a future filled with the magic and allure of Santa Ynez Valley.