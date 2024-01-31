UNICEF Launches Mobile Units to Support Beirut's Street Children Amid Crisis

In the heart of the Middle East, a socio-economic turmoil engulfs Lebanon, casting long shadows over the youngest victims - children forced into child labor on the bustling streets of Beirut. Against this grim backdrop, a beacon of hope emerges as UNICEF, in collaboration with the Beirut municipality, public institutions, and civil society organizations, initiates an action plan to safeguard these vulnerable children.

Resilience Amidst Crisis

Undeterred by the challenging circumstances, the collective effort is directed towards empowering these children by creating safe spaces and providing educational opportunities, psychosocial support, and a chance to indulge in sports activities. The caregivers of these children, often overlooked, are also receiving psychosocial support and guidance on positive parenting, ensuring a holistic approach to address this crisis.

Mobile Units: A Novel Approach

In a unique move, UNICEF has deployed two mobile units funded by the Government of the Netherlands. These units, designed in consultation with the children they aim to support, are set to traverse the various areas of Beirut, reaching out to children in need. Essential services such as education, psychosocial support, sports, and recreational activities are delivered right at their doorsteps. The mobile units also serve as a bridge, connecting children to further services like medical screenings and vaccinations.

Sustainable Intervention and Community Involvement

The Governor of Beirut, Judge Marwan Abboud, has thrown his weight behind this initiative, emphasizing the need for sustainability in these efforts. The initiative also seeks to foster community involvement, with the aim of garnering local support and acceptance for this intervention. Sylvia Deepen from the Netherlands Embassy in Lebanon and Ettie Higgins from UNICEF echo the significance of child protection and community effort in this endeavor. They underscore how the mobile units provide opportunities for street children to engage positively and express themselves in a secure environment.