en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lebanon

Top Hamas Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Beirut – Report

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
Top Hamas Official Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Beirut – Report

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon has claimed the life of a high-ranking Hamas official, Saleh al-Arouri, along with three other individuals. This attack, alleged to have been executed by an Israeli drone, is a noteworthy escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and multiple militant groups, and represents a direct intrusion into Lebanese territory.

Death of a Top Hamas Official

Lebanese state media first reported the fatal blow to Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy chief of Hamas’ political bureau. The drone strike occurred in the southern part of Beirut, killing a total of four individuals. The event has drawn condemnation from Lebanese officials and Palestinian groups, and a general strike has been announced in response.

The Impact on the Regional Conflict

This incident is not isolated but rather a part of an ongoing confrontation. For months, Israel and Hezbollah, another Lebanese militant group with significant political influence, have been engaged in regular cross-border fire exchanges. Like Hamas, Hezbollah also receives support from Iran. This event signifies a complex multi-arena war in the Middle East, with Israel’s broader strategic stance aimed against what it views as Iranian-backed threats.

Wider Implications of the Airstrike

The recent hostilities were preceded by an operation in December where Israeli forces launched a strike in Syria, resulting in the death of a leading Iranian general. Tensions in the region have been heightened since the conflict with Hamas erupted in early October. The situation has escalated to such a degree that it has led to the displacement of over 85% of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, with the death toll surpassing 22,000 Palestinians. Meanwhile, Israeli military operations continue in Gaza, intensifying strikes in the region and causing an increase in militant deaths.

0
Lebanon
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Lebanon Condemns Killing of Saleh Al-Arouri in Drone Attack as 'New Israeli Crime'

By Rizwan Shah

Hezbollah Warns of Stern Response to Assassinations in Lebanon

By Rizwan Shah

Senior Palestinian Official Killed in Beirut Explosion: An Act of Violence or a Tragic Accident?

By Dil Bar Irshad

Beirut Explosion: Potential Israeli Airstrike Amplifies Regional Tensions

By Rizwan Shah

Possible Israeli Airstrike Causes Major Explosion in Dahieh, Beirut ...
@Conflict & Defence · 2 hours
Possible Israeli Airstrike Causes Major Explosion in Dahieh, Beirut ...
heart comment 0
Lebanon’s Decentralized Renewable Energy Law: A Step Towards Solar Energy Boom

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanon's Decentralized Renewable Energy Law: A Step Towards Solar Energy Boom
Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah’s Accusations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah's Accusations
Hezbollah Night Attack on North Galilee Escalates Tensions

By Shivani Chauhan

Hezbollah Night Attack on North Galilee Escalates Tensions
Hezbollah Fighters Killed in Southern Lebanon: Implications on Regional Security and Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hezbollah Fighters Killed in Southern Lebanon: Implications on Regional Security and Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
36 seconds
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
1 min
The Transformative Power of Ozempic: A Tool for Healthier Living
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
1 min
Record-Breaking Year for US Sports Betting: A 2023 Retrospective
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
1 min
Acalanes High School Clinches First State Championship Under Veteran Coach Floyd Burnsed
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
1 min
Kuwait's Basketball Team Bows Out of Arab Championship Quarter-finals
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
1 min
Wild Willies Introduces Rugged Clean Body Bar: A New Era in Men's Grooming
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
2 mins
Huntsville Hospital Health System Expands Network With Acquisition of DeKalb Regional Medical Center
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
2 mins
Premier League Showdown: West Ham United vs Brighton
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
2 mins
Sixth Inmate Death at Mobile Metro Jail Stirs Up Concerns
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
11 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
14 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
47 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app