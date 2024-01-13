en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lebanon

The Tragic Tale of Abdul Kareem Al-Bernawi: A Reminder of the Escalating Lebanon-Israel Tension

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 6:30 am EST
The Tragic Tale of Abdul Kareem Al-Bernawi: A Reminder of the Escalating Lebanon-Israel Tension

On a tragic day, a young Lebanese man, Abdul Kareem Al-Bernawi, aged just 18, from Sidon, embarked on a perilous journey. Untrained and unaffiliated with any political group, he purchased a weapon with an intention to attack Israel, but fate had other plans. Abdul Kareem stepped on a land mine only meters away from the Israeli border fence, initiating a chain of events that ended in his untimely demise. His young life, filled with promise, was cut short in an area fraught with tension and conflict.

The Journey to Metulla

Al-Bernawi set out towards Metulla, a town that rests on the Lebanese-Israeli border, a demarcation line that has seen its fair share of conflict over the years. His inexperience with weaponry, coupled with a lack of formal training, led to a fatal misstep. The land mine explosion left him wounded in the field, where he remained for several days, bleeding and helpless.

A Tragic End

His ordeal concluded when he was fatally shot, his body discovered only then. The tragic story of Abdul Kareem Al-Bernawi highlights the dangers lurking in areas of conflict, where even the ground underfoot can turn deadly. His lifeless body, discovered days after his injury, was returned to his hometown of Sidon.

A Town in Mourning

His death caused a wave of mourning to wash over Sidon. Al-Bernawi was honored in his death, his body wrapped in the Lebanese flag, the symbol of the nation he sought to defend. He was buried in his hometown, marking an end to his tragic tale. The incident stands as a stark reminder of the mounting tension on the Lebanon-Israel border.

0
Lebanon
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lebanon

See more
16 hours ago
Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store
On December 30, 2023, a chilling incident unfolded in a Kroger store’s men’s restroom in Lebanon, Ohio. A 23-year-old man, identified as Timothy Back, now faces charges of gross sexual imposition and kidnapping after an encounter with a 5-year-old boy. The child’s mother, waiting just outside the restroom, raised an alarm when her son did
Ohio Man Faces Kidnapping, Sexual Imposition Charges After Incident in Kroger Store
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
1 day ago
Lebanon's Quest for Joy Amid Hardship: A Clash with Qatar in the AFC Asian Cup Finals
Lebanese Maronite Bishops Demand Ceasefire, Denounce Treason Accusations
2 days ago
Lebanese Maronite Bishops Demand Ceasefire, Denounce Treason Accusations
Israelis Flee Homes in Fear of Hezbollah Attacks Following Hamas Assault
1 day ago
Israelis Flee Homes in Fear of Hezbollah Attacks Following Hamas Assault
Lebanese NGO Founder Sees Bright Future in China's Belt and Road Initiative
1 day ago
Lebanese NGO Founder Sees Bright Future in China's Belt and Road Initiative
Violence escalates in Israel-Lebanon border areas
1 day ago
Violence escalates in Israel-Lebanon border areas
Latest Headlines
World News
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
42 seconds
Egypt's Presidential Decree Pardons Select Prisoners in Historic Move
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
2 mins
PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Faces Police Intrusion Amidst Crucial Legal Battle
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
2 mins
Cora Jade Injured During Match: Wrestling Community Holds Breath
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
2 mins
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
2 mins
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
3 mins
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
3 mins
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
3 mins
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
3 mins
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app