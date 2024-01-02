en English
Energy

Lebanon’s Decentralized Renewable Energy Law: A Step Towards Solar Energy Boom

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
Lebanon’s Decentralized Renewable Energy Law: A Step Towards Solar Energy Boom

Lebanon’s parliament, in a groundbreaking move, passed the Decentralized Renewable Energy Law (DRE) on December 14. The law aims to significantly enhance the country’s renewable energy capacity, with an anticipated increase of 800 to 1,200 megawatts in the years to come. The DRE law introduces regulations for net-metering and fosters peer-to-peer contracts between private entities for renewable energy projects up to 10 megawatts. The new legislation permits peer-to-peer power exchanges to occur without the national grid for projects located on the same or adjacent land plots. However, projects located farther afield will require the use of the state utility’s grid, with wheeling fees to be determined by the yet-to-be-appointed energy regulator.

Challenges & the Role of New Legislation

Lebanon grapples with various challenges, including the operation of an inconsistent electricity grid that currently supplies power for merely 6 to 10 hours per day and the absence of a regulatory authority. Despite these issues, the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) is hopeful about the law’s potential to increase supply by connecting more renewable energy sources, particularly solar energy, which has witnessed a boom since 2020 with off-grid installations.

(Read Also: Lebanese Parliament Dispute Sparks Controversy Amidst Hizballah’s Accusations)

The DRE law legalizes numerous types of net metering for the first time and is viewed as a step towards crucial reforms in Lebanon’s electricity sector. The reforms include the establishment of a reliable grid and a central utility for meter installation and electricity balancing.

(Read Also: Hezbollah Fighters Killed in Southern Lebanon: Implications on Regional Security and Politics)

The Solar Energy Boom in Lebanon

Since the economic crisis in October 2019, Lebanon has seen a significant uptick in the adoption of solar energy. Extended power cuts and increasing fuel prices for generators have compelled many individuals and businesses to invest in solar panels. This shift towards renewable energy has created thousands of jobs, and Lebanon aims to meet over 30% of its overall electricity demand from renewable sources by 2030.

Solar energy, currently the cheapest source of electricity in Lebanon, has seen the country transition from zero to over 1000 megawatts of solar installation capacity. The new decentralized energy law is part of the government’s new policies to encourage this shift. Consumers have also adjusted their consumption habits to align with solar energy availability, viewing investment in solar energy as a long-term cost-saving measure.

Energy Lebanon
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

