Lebanon Accuses Israel of Breaching Engagement Rules Amid Escalating Border Tensions

In a tense escalation of hostilities, Lebanon’s Speaker of Parliament, Nabih Berri, has accused Israel of violating the rules of engagement and breaching United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. This resolution, which was established to cease the 2006 Lebanon War, is alleged to have been transgressed by the Israeli forces, as Berri reports daily escalations targeting civilian areas, civilians directly, and even ambulances and journalists.

Lebanon Calls for Stability amid Warnings of War

Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, has communicated the nation’s yearning for lasting stability and a peaceful resolution. However, he acknowledged that Lebanon has been receiving international warnings about a potential war. This precarious situation has been unfolding since October 8, with ongoing skirmishes along the Lebanon-Israel border, involving the Israeli army and Hezbollah, the Shia Islamist political party and militant group.

High Cost of the Conflict

The cost of these clashes has been steep, resulting in the deaths of numerous Lebanese civilians and over 140 Hezbollah members. The mounting fatalities indicate a significant escalation in violence, tension, and volatility in the region, raising international concerns. The situation is brewing into a potential humanitarian crisis, with the civilian population being the most vulnerable.

Diplomatic Efforts and UN Involvement

The United Nations, through Resolution 1701, has been striving to act as a mediator and peacemaker in the region. The resolution stipulates the cessation of hostilities, respect for the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and political independence of Lebanon. However, the recent allegations of violation by Israel, as put forth by Lebanon, put a question mark on the effectiveness of this resolution.

Amidst this, the National Council for Scientific Research has reportedly taken over the investigation into Israeli attacks. The focus is on the impact of these attacks on civilians and the environment, further emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The United Nations envoy has also expressed concern about the escalating situation, underlining the urgent need for de-escalation and peace in the region.